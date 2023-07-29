The eternal echoes of Karbala: A tale of sacrifice, faith, and resilience

Every year, my father tells the tale of Karbala. It is a story etched into the very fabric of my being. But it became an integral part of my beliefs and perspective on the world when I took an actual interest in learning about its history and learned to tell my version of the story.

The Battle of Karbala holds a universal significance that extends far beyond its historical context, one that can connect people of all backgrounds and beliefs. While deeply cherished by Muslims, especially of the Shia branch of the faith, its message of sacrifice, courage, and resistance against injustice speaks to the core of humanity.

The tragedy of Karbala unfolds with the rise of Yazid, the tyrannical Umayyad caliph, who sought the allegiance of Imam Husayn, the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Husayn refused to submit to the caliph's unjust rule, prompting him to embark on a harrowing journey from Madinah to Kufa, accompanied by his small entourage of devoted followers and family members.

As the scorching desert sun bore down upon them, their thirst became an agonising realisation of the spiritual thirst that plagued their souls. Denied access to the life-giving waters of the Euphrates River by the heartless army of Yazid, they endured days of torment, their throats parched, their lips cracked, yet their resolve unshaken.