Why play is an essential part of the human experience

I’ve been reading a lot of self-help books recently. I’m fascinated with self-improvement and sometimes I feel like these books of recommendations and advice are the only things that can ‘fix me’.

One of the most recent I’ve read was Brené Brown's incredible and thought-provoking The Power of Vulnerability. The book has many amazing insights, but the one I want to discuss today is play.

Brown’s research in social work stresses the importance of creative play in living a life of joy.

What particularly stood out to me is her assertion that if we leave our creativity unharnessed it doesn’t have an outlet. Instead it festers, manifesting as stress, judgment, anxiety, and many other negative emotions.