As paper prices rise, it might be the end for physical books. Is that a bad thing?

As Bangladesh moves towards a 'smart economy', digital books can provide easy, quick access to books anywhere in the country. They can be downloaded in seconds with very little internet data and spread quickly without physical transport.

Ebooks can also provide better, more interactive reading experiences by incorporating videos, photos, and audio clips to provide more texture and nuance.

Ebook apps allow users to highlight, annotate, and take notes in digital books. They also come with search and bookmarking features that make studying and revisiting particular sections easier.

The lower carbon footprint and more environmentally friendly nature of digital books can also help safeguard the environment. Waste can be minimised as digital books do not require paper, ink, or shipping materials.

The growing popularity of audiobooks is also worth noting. Though more expensive to produce, audiobooks can be just as convenient to listen to if put on a phone or other device. They also have the advantage of not occupying your eyesight, making for a helpful alternative to reading, especially on the go. Some people also have an easier time digesting something in audio form rather than as text.

Considering these factors, it seems clear that the eventual transition to digital books is unavoidable. Digital books are already growing in popularity, and their wide-ranging benefits appear too prominent to ignore. In some ways, the digital future of books is already here. Now it feels like a matter of time before physical books have gone the way of our trusty stone tablets.

