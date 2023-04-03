As paper prices rise, it might be the end for physical books. Is that a bad thing?

For some of us, few things can compare to immersing ourselves in a book. It feels like more than just reading. Whether we're cruising through Dan Brown and John Green's books or delving deep into the works of Toni Morrison or Dostoyevsky, we're transported into different worlds. Sometimes they feel like movies, but they come equipped with the most appropriate casts, and unlimited budgets. Sometimes they feel more abstract, but are no less compelling.
The printing press revolutionised access to writing. Gone were the days of stone tablets, monks scribbling on parchment, and scribes carefully preserving old tomes. And, by the time we were in school, a reasonable saving of tiffin money could support a reading hobby. But the recent hike in paper costs has made buying books more of a luxury.
Imports of paper and pulp decreased in response. The Bangladesh Book Publishers and Sellers Association then agreed to increase book prices by up to 27 percent in 2023.
As production costs rose, there were concerns that publishers would not be taking chances on new and innovative books for February's Amar Ekushey Book Fair. These fears proved correct as many publishers, including Mawla Brothers, Anyaprokash, and Ananya Publications, decreased the number of books they brought to the year's most iconic literary event.
The spike in the cost of living and fears of an extended global recession mean that writers, publishers, and readers must adapt to changing circumstances. The most prominent of these changes is another technological leap that may be as significant as the printing press. After all, people no longer need to carry around physical books. Tablets, phones, and e-readers allow readers instant access to various ebooks on one portable device.
Digital books reduce the cost of printing for publishers and could lead to more affordable prices for readers. As bearing the cost for physical publishing becomes less and less necessary, writers can start selling directly to their readers without the use of a middleman such as a publishing house.
Existing publishers can also adopt business models that have already seen success on the ebook front, such as Amazon's Kindle. For readers who appreciate the physical touch, feel, and smell of an actual book, publishers can print special collectors' editions that are priced accordingly and are designed to look particularly good on bookshelves.
As Bangladesh moves towards a 'smart economy', digital books can provide easy, quick access to books anywhere in the country. They can be downloaded in seconds with very little internet data and spread quickly without physical transport.
Ebooks can also provide better, more interactive reading experiences by incorporating videos, photos, and audio clips to provide more texture and nuance.
Ebook apps allow users to highlight, annotate, and take notes in digital books. They also come with search and bookmarking features that make studying and revisiting particular sections easier.
The lower carbon footprint and more environmentally friendly nature of digital books can also help safeguard the environment. Waste can be minimised as digital books do not require paper, ink, or shipping materials.
The growing popularity of audiobooks is also worth noting. Though more expensive to produce, audiobooks can be just as convenient to listen to if put on a phone or other device. They also have the advantage of not occupying your eyesight, making for a helpful alternative to reading, especially on the go. Some people also have an easier time digesting something in audio form rather than as text.
Considering these factors, it seems clear that the eventual transition to digital books is unavoidable. Digital books are already growing in popularity, and their wide-ranging benefits appear too prominent to ignore. In some ways, the digital future of books is already here. Now it feels like a matter of time before physical books have gone the way of our trusty stone tablets.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.