To many, Kurt Cobain and Nirvana were the sound of the 90s. Here’s why

DYNAMIC CONTRAST

Cobain was a master of dynamic contrast. Using quiet verses and explosive choruses, he laid the tracks for an emotional rollercoaster. The purposeful switching between gentle acoustic strumming and ferocious electric guitar riffs builds up tension and releases it all in powerful bursts. Together, they create momentum and pacing, complimenting each other and strengthening the impact of each moment through contrast.

GREAT MELODIES

Despite the rough and abrasive tone to Nirvana’s music, Cobain had a natural ear for melody. Despite not having any formal training, Cobain wrote memorable hooks and catchy choruses that stick in your head for days. His melodies were often simple but powerful, relying on repetition and rhythm to drive the songs forward. Even the songs he covered, such as The Beatle's “And I Love Her” and David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World”, gained new dimensions in his renditions. Cobain could infuse new meaning into a song and, somehow, still convey it to the audience.

LYRICAL PROWESS

Cobain's lyrics were raw and honest, but never trite. His words often delved into the nature of personal struggles with depression, addiction, and relationships in ways at once startlingly direct, but also poetically oblique. This allowed him to connect deeply to the band’s fans, making many feel that he spoke directly to the pain and frustration of a generation that was lost and disconnected.