To many, Kurt Cobain and Nirvana were the sound of the 90s. Here’s why

Kurt Cobain needs no introduction. The Nirvana frontman changed the face of popular music forever with his raw, powerful songwriting. His music spoke to a generation of disillusioned youth and paving the way for the grunge movement. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, one of the best and most influential songs of the 90s, captured the the sensibility of the time with its disaffected lyrics, indistinct rage, and aggressive, in-your-face energy. Five signature elements of Cobain’s songwriting make his music electric and enduring to this day.
DYNAMIC CONTRAST
Cobain was a master of dynamic contrast. Using quiet verses and explosive choruses, he laid the tracks for an emotional rollercoaster. The purposeful switching between gentle acoustic strumming and ferocious electric guitar riffs builds up tension and releases it all in powerful bursts. Together, they create momentum and pacing, complimenting each other and strengthening the impact of each moment through contrast.
GREAT MELODIES
Despite the rough and abrasive tone to Nirvana’s music, Cobain had a natural ear for melody. Despite not having any formal training, Cobain wrote memorable hooks and catchy choruses that stick in your head for days. His melodies were often simple but powerful, relying on repetition and rhythm to drive the songs forward. Even the songs he covered, such as The Beatle's “And I Love Her” and David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World”, gained new dimensions in his renditions. Cobain could infuse new meaning into a song and, somehow, still convey it to the audience.
LYRICAL PROWESS
Cobain's lyrics were raw and honest, but never trite. His words often delved into the nature of personal struggles with depression, addiction, and relationships in ways at once startlingly direct, but also poetically oblique. This allowed him to connect deeply to the band’s fans, making many feel that he spoke directly to the pain and frustration of a generation that was lost and disconnected.
GENRE BENDING
Cobain's songs with Nirvana often defied categorisation. Their sound blended the best elements of punk, grunge, and alternative rock into a potent and unique combination. His love of experimenting with different musical styles and a fearless attitude helped make Nirvana the iconic, influential, and groundbreaking band that it was.
RAW, UNPOLISHED MUSIC
Nirvana’s sound, especially coming from the overproduced 80s, was rough and unpolished. It became a defining element of their musical approach. Cobain wasn't afraid to let songs sound raw and unrefined. The result was a pulsating energy that captured the moment of the recording in what felt like lightning in a bottle. To a music industry that drifted close to a clockwork sheen on technique and production, he proved that great music full of passion would thrive and endure.
This combination of talents and characteristics delivered a seismic blow to American music that would alter an entire decade of pop culture. Despite the heaps of praise placed at Nirvana’s feet, comprehending their massive impact is nearly impossible. After all, people still divide the modern rock genre into before and after Nevermind.
While Cobain’s story did not have a happy ending, his music remains, and continues to inspire.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.