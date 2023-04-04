Beyond meat: Can we rediscover jackfruit as an alternative to our meaty diets?

Some of us take pride in the breadth of our palates by trying out sushi or tacos but the most exotic local cuisine we'll consume is the fried hilsa and soaked rice on Pohela Boishakh. When we come across traditional delicacies like echor or lentil bori, we turn up our noses and whine, "Ma, can you fry an egg for me instead?"



The jokes about jackfruit show how our relationship with food has changed over time. Once, jackfruit as a meat alternative was part of our culinary heritage, but younger people now think it's ridiculous. But as we shift towards a more westernised diet, we'll rediscover the joys of jackfruit. Not only will it be a healthy and environmentally sustainable substitute for meat, we can also use it to reconnect to our roots and appreciate our local cuisine's unique flavours and ingredients.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.