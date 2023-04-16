    বাংলা

    Song of the Day: Charli XCX (feat. Sky Ferreira) - Cross You Out

    Though known for a handful of pop hits, XCX is also one of the most promising experimental pop acts of today

    Fabian Hasan Khan
    Published : 16 April 2023, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 01:30 PM

    You may have already heard Charli XCX’s music. Maybe it was her breakout feature on Icona Pop’s ‘I Love It’, her mega-hit collaboration with Iggy Azalea on ‘Fancy’, or ‘Boom Clap’, which featured in The Fault in Our Stars. Despite the popularity of those songs, they don’t actually showcase XCX’s broad skillset. ‘Cross You Out’, however, shows why she’s one of the most promising experimental pop acts of today.

    The single off her fourth album Charli is an expansive electropop track that conveys the hyperpop charm of the rest of the record. XCX and collaborator Sky Ferreira come together for a cohesive, wide-ranging experience over strong synth-infused drums and electric guitar. The distortion on the vocals lend them a robotic sensibility, but they still maintain their emotional dynamism. In an atmosphere full of echoes, the song builds slowly and mechanically, until the robust vocals burst through.

    It’s pretty far from mainstream pop, but it isn’t even the most experimental song on Charli. Charli XCX is a hybrid act. Like Kate Bush and Björk, she pushes the boundaries of pop, while making less conventional music more listenable.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    Spotify logo. Credit: Reuters
    Spotify listeners cross half a billion mark
    Features like personalised visual and audio previews of podcast episodes and audiobooks or music playlists will be rolled out in waves starting Wednesday
    Separate ferry for motorcyclists to cross Padma during Eid as bridge remains off-limits
    Separate Padma ferry for motorcyclists
    Motorcyclists returning home will make their ferry journey from Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj to Majhirkandi Ghat in Shariatpur
    Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, Aug 4, 2021.
    4 die in migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia
    The coast guard rescued 53 others off the southern city of Sfax, two of whom are in critical condition
    Pope Francis presides over the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Apr 7, 2023.
    Cold weather forces pope to skip outdoor service
    Doctors ordered him to skip an outdoor evening ‘Way of the Cross’ procession at Rome's Colosseum after being hospitalised last week for bronchitis

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp