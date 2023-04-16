Song of the Day: Charli XCX (feat. Sky Ferreira) - Cross You Out

You may have already heard Charli XCX’s music. Maybe it was her breakout feature on Icona Pop’s ‘I Love It’, her mega-hit collaboration with Iggy Azalea on ‘Fancy’, or ‘Boom Clap’, which featured in The Fault in Our Stars. Despite the popularity of those songs, they don’t actually showcase XCX’s broad skillset. ‘Cross You Out’, however, shows why she’s one of the most promising experimental pop acts of today.

The single off her fourth album Charli is an expansive electropop track that conveys the hyperpop charm of the rest of the record. XCX and collaborator Sky Ferreira come together for a cohesive, wide-ranging experience over strong synth-infused drums and electric guitar. The distortion on the vocals lend them a robotic sensibility, but they still maintain their emotional dynamism. In an atmosphere full of echoes, the song builds slowly and mechanically, until the robust vocals burst through.

It’s pretty far from mainstream pop, but it isn’t even the most experimental song on Charli. Charli XCX is a hybrid act. Like Kate Bush and Björk, she pushes the boundaries of pop, while making less conventional music more listenable.