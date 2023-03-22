'Lost' is a fitting farewell to the iconic Linkin Park and its frontman Chester Bennington

Linkin Park has had a profound impact on my life. When I was younger, I was drawn to their music for the energy and emotion of their instrumentals and Chester's raspy voice. However, as I grew up, I realised the depth of the lyrics and their messages. During difficult times, I found comfort in Chester's voice, which always seemed to bring a glimmer of hope. In their music, I recognised others were experiencing the same things I was. The music of Linkin Park has been a constant source of inspiration and comfort for me, and I was not alone in feeling that way.

Chester's performance in 'Lost' proves he will never be forgotten. He was a true musical icon whose passion and dedication to his craft were evident in every single he recorded. Through his music, Chester continues to move fans all over the world. This single serves as a fitting tribute to the impact he had on our lives and the lasting legacy he has left behind.

The release of 'Lost' also highlights the enduring power of music. Listening to it, I genuinely felt the truth in the old cliché that music is a universal language transcending borders and time, building connections between people of all colours, castes and creeds.

'Lost' gave fans a moment to relive and reconnect to their past. And it allowed us to say a more fitting goodbye to Chester. One that genuinely conveyed all that he and his work meant to us.

