'Pathaan' Mania: Will the first Indian movie in Bangladeshi theatres in 50 years change the industry?

Pathaan's release is groundbreaking. Not only did the movie herald the long-awaited return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen, it was also the first Indian film to receive a theatrical release in Bangladesh in five decades.
The anticipation was palpable in the lead-up to its release, especially among Millennials and Gen-Z, whose love for Bollywood cinema made King Khan a household name across the country throughout the 90s and the 2000s.
The new action-thriller follows the adventures of Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), an exiled RAW agent who is forced to team up with Rubai (Deepika Padukone), an ISI agent, to stop Jim (John Abraham), a rogue former colleague who plans to unleash a devastating attack on India. Underneath the extravaganza of spectacle, the film explores how enemies faced with a common threat can become allies and how loyalty and betrayal can shape destiny.
Like the best of big-budget Bollywood, Pathaan is a rollercoaster ride that masterfully blends serious drama with silly comedy, striking the careful balance needed to keep viewers entertained. And in grand masala fashion, it runs the gamut of human emotion – pain, guilt, and love, all topped with heightened comedy. It's the very face of Bollywood's overblown wit. Where else could you see a bike chase on ice transform when someone unveils a pair of skates that can move faster than heavy-duty motorbikes?
But Pathaan's arrival in Bangladeshi cinemas has stirred a mixed bag of opinions, sparking debate and discussion among critics and cinephiles.
Previous attempts to release Indian movies in Bangladesh have been met with controversy. The 2009 Salman Khan vehicle Wanted was pulled from theatres after protests from the Bangladeshi film industry. In 2014, Gunday was banned due to its distorted portrayal of Bangladesh's Liberation War as a part of India's conflict with Pakistan. Protests over religious sensibilities and violence against women marred 2018's Padmaavat.
The complex social, political, and cultural ties between Bangladesh and India are at the heart of these tensions. The ever-evolving dynamics between these neighbours have been turbulent. India was a committed advocate of Bangladesh's independence and is an established trading partner and ally on many fronts. But disagreements on border security, water distribution, and immigration loom just as large.
India's massive entertainment industry is no exception to this heated debate. For decades, Bangladeshi civil society has been wary of the influence of Hindi culture on the 'sanctity' of Bangladeshi cinema and the local culture. Some argue that an influx of Indian movies will squeeze the demand for local productions, while others say the competition will push local films to greater heights.
Naturally, the reaction to Pathaan's success in Bangladesh has broken down along these two lines.
Advocates see the movie as a representation of cinema's ability to transcend national boundaries to build a space for cultural exchange and dialogue. This faction sees Pathaan as a source of entertainment and inspiration that can bridge the two nations' cultures, celebrating their heritage and the exchange of artistic ideas. They argue the film's release could pave the way for future collaborations between the two industries and lead to the development of South Asian cinema.
But critics believe the lavish production values and star power of Indian cinema could overshadow homegrown films. They argue that, as more and more Indian movies find success in local theatres, Bangladeshi filmmakers will be tempted to dilute or undermine their unique cultural identity to chase box office success.
Even beyond Bangladesh, Pathaan's timing is crucial. The success of South Indian films like Baahubali and Oscar-winner RRR has ended Bollywood's stranglehold on the popular imagination. The surging popularity of Telugu and Tamil productions could lead to a sea change in how the world sees Indian cinema. Under the circumstances, Pathaan is a significant bet – can Bollywood's biggest stars revitalise the flagging industry, or is it just one final hurrah for a sector that has grown too complacent to remain the standard bearer for Indian entertainment?
For now, Pathaan is a success, having raked in over Rs 10.5 billion at the box office. The film has caught the attention and imagination of audiences beyond national boundaries. It is a delightful detour through gritty, high-energy action and comedy sequences that make for a great time with family and friends at the movies.
But will it kickstart a new era of Bollywood fandom in Bangladesh and abroad? That still remains to be seen.
