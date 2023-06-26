'Pathaan' Mania: Will the first Indian movie in Bangladeshi theatres in 50 years change the industry?

Pathaan's release is groundbreaking. Not only did the movie herald the long-awaited return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen, it was also the first Indian film to receive a theatrical release in Bangladesh in five decades.

The anticipation was palpable in the lead-up to its release, especially among Millennials and Gen-Z, whose love for Bollywood cinema made King Khan a household name across the country throughout the 90s and the 2000s.

The new action-thriller follows the adventures of Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), an exiled RAW agent who is forced to team up with Rubai (Deepika Padukone), an ISI agent, to stop Jim (John Abraham), a rogue former colleague who plans to unleash a devastating attack on India. Underneath the extravaganza of spectacle, the film explores how enemies faced with a common threat can become allies and how loyalty and betrayal can shape destiny.

Like the best of big-budget Bollywood, Pathaan is a rollercoaster ride that masterfully blends serious drama with silly comedy, striking the careful balance needed to keep viewers entertained. And in grand masala fashion, it runs the gamut of human emotion – pain, guilt, and love, all topped with heightened comedy. It's the very face of Bollywood's overblown wit. Where else could you see a bike chase on ice transform when someone unveils a pair of skates that can move faster than heavy-duty motorbikes?