David Cronenberg’s body horror classic ‘The Fly’ is a thrilling, grotesque symphony

Even the smallest mistake can have horrific consequences.

Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) is a brilliant, but eccentric scientist who is close to perfecting his revolutionary breakthrough, the Telepod – a device that can instantaneously transport something from one place to another. There’s just one problem. It can’t quite handle living things just yet.

When he invites science journalist Veronica "Ronnie" Quaife (Geena Davis) to his lab, she is amazed at his progress and the two agree to document the process that could perfect the invention of the century. Sparks begin to fly between the headstrong reporter and the charming scientist, but when Stathis Borans (John Getz), Veronica’s boss and ex-boyfriend, enters the picture, Seth decides to rush to rush into human testing.

Unfortunately, just as he prepares to teleport himself, a fly buzzes inside the device as well. The machine is confused and decides to splice the DNA of the human and the insect together.

The premise is one of the great concepts of science fiction horror. George Langelaan’s original 1957 short story has all the elements – the disturbing central idea, the visual grotesquery, and the underlying melancholy. The 1958 Vincent Price vehicle is a campy delight. But the 1986 David Cronenberg movie is its true culmination – an operatic tale both grand and grotesque.