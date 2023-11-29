‘Past Lives’ review: A stirring millennial tale of identity and longing

Once upon a time, Na Young and Hae Sung were childhood sweethearts in South Korea. Then, Na Young’s family immigrated to Canada and she took on the name Nora. Twelve years later, a simple Facebook search sparks a conversation, one with a hint of unspoken longing. Sure, it has the allure of digital romance. But, like many moments of young adulthood, it feels fleeting. The two of them see little chance of being in the same country, let alone the same city in the near future and decide to prioritise their immediate lives.

During an artist’s residency, Nora meets Arthur and there is an instant attraction.

Another 12 years pass. Nora and Arthur are married and Hae Sung is about to visit New York. And now we are stuck between two romances, each with their own possibilities. Two tales of star-crossed lovers reunited by chance. The story of Na Young and Hae Sung and the story of Nora and Arthur.

It’s a delicate tension, fizzing with undercurrents of race, culture and connection.