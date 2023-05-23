    বাংলা

    Stripe’s Song of the Day: The Blue Hearts – Endless Song

    The raucous punk track gets to the heart of the genre’s anger, rebellion, and vulnerability

    Shoumik Hassin
    Published : 23 May 2023, 01:25 PM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 01:25 PM

    I love punk music, but it’s not the most versatile genre.

    There’s only so much you can do musically when all you have is teen energy and a rudimentary grasp of your instruments. And most of it was covered by The Ramones, a brilliant band whose most famous lyric is: “Second verse, same as the first.”

    That’s why The Clash dove into reggae, Johnny Rotten formed Public Image Ltd, and The Replacements ended up writing country tunes.

    So, what makes the Japanese punk band The Blue Hearts special?

    To put it bluntly, they’re sad.

    No, not sad like The Cure. The Blue Hearts still follow the punk standard of playing 50s rock-and-roll songs faster and with more attitude. But their melancholy is deep and persistent and stems from social rejection.

    It completely changes the vibe of their particular brand of punk. They’re not agitated icolonoclasts. Instead, they’re the kids in school the teachers told you to stay away from, but are actually mostly harmless.

    ‘Owaranai Uta (Endless Song)’ is the band's quintessential track. All of its defining characteristics are front and centre – simple catchy guitar melody, headbanging groove, anthemic chorus, and earnest lyrics.

    “Let’s sing an endless song for the sake of this crappy world

    Let’s sing an endless song for the sake of all the worthless people

    Let’s sing an endless song for the sake of me and you and them

    Let’s sing an endless song, so tomorrow we can laugh.”

    It takes those messy, depressing feelings about injustice, isolation, and the impossible weight of being human and turns them into the manic energy of a mosh pit. It’s imperfect and sloppy, angry and tender, idealistic and jaded.

    And, in the end, what could be more punk than that?

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Reneé Rapp – Colorado
    Song of the Day: Reneé Rapp – Colorado
    An upbeat pop tune about the dream of moving somewhere and finally getting away from yourself is both whimsical and uplifting
    Endless cycle of labour
    Endless cycle of labour
    Bangladesh celebrates International Workers’ Day or May Day on May 1 along with the rest of the world. The day is a public holiday, but the labourers in the country never cease to work as most of them ...
    A selection of injector pens for the Wegovy weight loss drug are shown in this photo illustration in Chicago, Illinois, US, Mar 31, 2023.
    Obesity drug brings heart health benefit: study
    The study was only done among 93 patients, and the researchers said that more and larger studies were needed
    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Bruce Willis – Save the Last Dance for Me
    Song of the Day: Bruce Willis – Save the Last Dance for Me
    The actor makes a surprisingly endearing turn as a balladeer in this cover of an R&B classic

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk