'Air Gear' deserves a proper anime adaptation

Air Gear tells of Itsuki Minami, nicknamed "Ikki" or "Crow", and his dynamic group of friends who form gangs of A-T users called Storm Riders.

In the tradition of many great shonen protagonists, Ikki is a rambunctious, free-spirited optimist with a natural affinity for the sky.

After his parents' passing, he began living with the Noyamano family, who introduced him to A-Ts. He eventually creates his own A-T team Kogarasumaru to take on the Trophaeum, a tower that represents the struggle of Storm Riders to ascend.

He joins forces and clashes heads with several memorable friends and rivals along the way.

Kazuma Mikura was bullied by Ikki when they were young but later became his friend. However, years of living in Ikki's shadow have made him shy and insecure. Still, he is intelligent, dedicated, and a hard worker. Issa Mihotoke, aka Buchha, is the tank of the team. Though he appears obese, his body actually contains only 10 percent body fat. Though he seems preoccupied with eating and relaxing, he becomes a lethal killing machine when it comes time to battle another Storm Rider team. Onigiri, another childhood friend of Ikki, is a pig and pervert with a particular knack for manipulating his sweat to produce illusions and rides on his A-T upside down.

The manga's main villains are the Takeuchi Twins, Nike and Sora. They seem like an odd pairing, with Sora coming off as laid-back and fun-loving while Nike is severely mentally disturbed. But the two are closer in temperament than it appears at first. Nike might be colder, crueller, and physically stronger, but later in the series, Sora has a sharp shift in demeanour to a sombre and vicious competitor.

The manga gives each Storm Rider their distinctive 'Run', which establishes the type of A-T user they are. Each specific style and trick set makes up the eight major 'Roads' at the heart of the sport.