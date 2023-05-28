What We Eat: The many flavours of cannibalism in horror media

The fear of cannibalism is rooted in its explicit opposition to our cultural notions of morality, value, kindness, and sympathy.

The root of the term 'cannibalism' comes from colonising explorers who painted the native peoples of other lands with the word to describe them as uncivilised savages who were less than human. While some people practised ritual cannibalism, it was often a part of religious beliefs. It had significance in the ways they, for example, honoured their dead.

However, the label cannibal was used by colonisers to dehumanise native peoples, set them apart as vile and immoral, take away their liberty and exploit their land.

These racist origins of the term are both depicted and challenged in one of the most infamous horror/exploitation movies of all time – 1980's notorious Cannibal Holocaust.

An early example of the found footage horror trend made so famous by The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity, the movie follows a rescue mission for an American film crew who disappeared in the Amazon rainforest while filming a documentary about indigenous cannibal tribes. When they recover the team's footage, they discover the film crew were trying to stage incidents for excitement and attack a local tribe to generate dramatic footage. The tribe then avenged themselves on the crew, leading to the film's grotesque ending sequence.

Even in 2023, the stark brutality of the oft-censored film is disturbing. It is shockingly gory, but simply calling it that ignores that multiple animals were killed for the movie. Cannibalism pops up frequently, in gruesome detail, but so do scenes of sexual violence against women and mutilation.

The movie arguably criticises sensationalist media coverage that exaggerates and glorifies brutality. Still, it's hard to look past its graphic nature. Its attempts to thread the needle between depicting the racism of the cannibal genre while trying to critique it feels like having one's cake and eating it too.

Cannibal Holocaust was one of many cannibal films made in the late 70s and early 80s as cheap exploitation fodder. Nowadays, all of them seem largely unpalatable.

But othering can be viewed from the perspective of the ‘other’ as well. Consider Justine from the 2016 movie Raw. A young girl in her first year of veterinary school, she is at the mercy of a regular hazing ritual. She is viewed and objectified by all around her through unwarranted lust, instinctive judgment, and societal expectations. What would it be like for her to have autonomy over not just her own body, but that of others?

When Justine is thrust into an unexpected situation she finds she doesn’t fit in and also finds a growing hunger for something uncanny. Somewhere along the way her unusual individuality turns her into a monster in the eyes of others.