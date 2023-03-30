‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ is hilarious and tragic, but can’t get past old habits

Some habits are shockingly easy to break. Others are difficult. Some, impossible.

Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell) should know. He lives on the small island of Inisherin off the Irish coast. His life is simple – he takes care of the cows and a beloved miniature donkey named Jenny, has a warm back-and-forth with his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon), and spends his nights drinking at the local pub with his best friend Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson).

That is until, one day, when Colm tells him he never wants to talk to him again.

Pádraic, hurt and confused, can’t accept it. He pushes to resolve the situation. It doesn’t work. He pushes again and again and again until we start to wonder whether he’s any better than his former friend.

The Banshees of Inisherin, the latest from Irish writer and director Martin McDonagh is quite a good movie. It reunites McDonagh with Farrell and Gleeson, who sparkled in his debut film In Bruges and deliver again here. The screenplay is hilarious, keen, and has a loving but sharp attention to detail. And it builds a slow sense of tension and dread as a minor argument grows larger and larger until it seems nearly epic in scope.

But it isn’t a great movie.

And, perhaps the worst part is that it could be a spectacular play.