Love Scenes: Love as metamorphosis in ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’

Love Scenes is a column recommending movies with intriguing takes on love and romance for the week of Valentine’s Day.
There is something a little magical about the connection between an artist and their muse. Some secret frisson that inspires an act of creation and transformation.
One such incident is at the heart of French auteur Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which takes this concept and elevates it to nearly mythical heights, touching on the tale of Orpheus and Eurydice in its depiction of a similarly doomed romance.
In 18th century France, Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is commissioned to paint a portrait of the aristocratic Heloise (Adèle Haenel) to entice a Milanese merchant to make an offer of marriage. But the fiercely independent Heloise refuses her betrothal plans and Marianne is forced to pretend to be her companion while sketching her in secret.
As the two grow closer, they begin to reconsider their roles and relationship.
The painterly idea that one can narrate the emotional state of another simply through their body language comes to the fore. Marianne and Heloise study each other, trying to playfully tease out each other’s innermost thoughts through their gaze.
And, as they do so, they occasionally find themselves so captivated they forget the outside world and its machinations.
The chemistry between the leads sings, immersing us in the dance of their psyches as they attempt to pierce each other’s armour, only to find unexpected and thrilling vulnerabilities.
As their time together draws to a close, their understanding of themselves and each other evolves, starkly apparent in the development of Heloise’s portrait. To the point where one may wonder whether a person’s essence can truly be put down on canvas. And whether such a thing can truly be traded away.
Despite the visceral immediacy of its depiction of passion, the film has a nuanced view of love.
The film’s expansive cinematography and careful production design bring this narrative to vivid life while giving it the look of a neoclassical French painting.
It all ends in a haunting, sensational crescendo that solidifies the tale as one of the most memorable romances in recent history, while never forgetting the intricate difficulties of the situation faced by our leads.
It truly is a modern masterpiece and well worth a Valentine’s Day watch.
