Love Scenes: Love as metamorphosis in ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’

Love Scenes is a column recommending movies with intriguing takes on love and romance for the week of Valentine’s Day.

There is something a little magical about the connection between an artist and their muse. Some secret frisson that inspires an act of creation and transformation.

One such incident is at the heart of French auteur Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which takes this concept and elevates it to nearly mythical heights, touching on the tale of Orpheus and Eurydice in its depiction of a similarly doomed romance.

In 18th century France, Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is commissioned to paint a portrait of the aristocratic Heloise (Adèle Haenel) to entice a Milanese merchant to make an offer of marriage. But the fiercely independent Heloise refuses her betrothal plans and Marianne is forced to pretend to be her companion while sketching her in secret.