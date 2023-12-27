    বাংলা

    Stripe’s Song of the Day: The Velvet Underground - After Hours

    The avant-garde band is known for its influential transgressiveness, but the unstudied lullaby that closes their third album is angelic and intimate

    Zareef Daian
    Published : 27 Dec 2023, 12:32 PM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2023, 12:32 PM

    If The Beatles were the most popular band of the 1960s and The Rolling Stones the most rocking, The Velvet Underground were the ‘coolest’.

    Everything about the art rock act screams coolness. Their music was odd and experimental, their attitude was punky and abrasive, and the content of their songs was edgy and transgressive. Perhaps most importantly, they were the two adjectives that forever cemented their hipster cred – influential and obscure.

    As veteran musician Brian Eno told The Los Angeles Times in 1982, “I was talking to [Velvet Underground frontman] Lou Reed the other day, and he said that the first Velvet Underground record sold only 30,000 copies in its first five years. Yet, that was an enormously important record for so many people. I think everyone who bought one of those 30,000 copies started a band!”

    So ‘After Hours’ – the final track of their third studio album – feels like a drastic departure.

    Instead of avant-garde instrumentation and alternative lyrics, it’s a lullaby that touches on small details of a late-night party.

    Instead of ice-cold lead Lou Reed, the track’s vocals are by drummer Maureen Tucker. It’s a shockingly raw and unstudied performance. Far from a professionally produced song, it feels like someone humming out their anxieties in their bedroom. It is one of the few times her childlike, plaintive voice is featured on the band’s records, but Reed thought her take was ‘so innocent and pure’ that he couldn’t bear to malign it with his own voice.

    It’s a whimsical delight, with the intimacy of the song and its bare guitar and bass instrumentation feeling like an afterparty jam session in someone’s basement. There’s something angelic and warm about it.

    And yet, the song has a slight edge too. The lyrics are about a shy person stuck on the sidelines of a boisterous gathering, yearning to join in and find love. And there’s a morbid undertone to Mo singing,

    “If you close the door, the night could last forever

    Leave the sunshine out and say hello to never

    If you close the door, I’d never have to see the day again.”

    For those of us who’ve spent more than one New Year’s Eve stuck in a corner of a celebration, or having trouble getting to sleep, the wry words feel all too relatable. After all, not everyone has a great time when they go out dancing.

    It’s a remarkably sharp song, almost experimental in its approach to subject matter and its spare musical accompaniment.

    Huh, I guess it’s pretty emblematic of The Velvet Underground after all. 

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    Laura Lynch (centre) performs with the Dixie Chicks in 1993. Rolling Stone/EVERETT COLLECTION
    'Dixie Chicks' founding member Laura Lynch dies in car crash
    Lynch was the Dixie Chick's bassist and at one point the main vocalist. She left the group in 1995
    Ferry service on Padma resumes after 7-hour fog disruption
    Ferry service on Padma resumes after fog disruption
    Ferry crossings were suspended in an effort to avert accidents due to poor visibility on the river
    Cast member Emma Stone attends the red carpet for the premiere of the Venice Golden Lion-winning movie "Poor Things" at Barbican Centre in London, Britain, December 14, 2023.
    Film 'Poor Things' inspires curiosity, says star Emma Stone
    Oscar-winner Emma Stone says her sex-charged gothic comedy-drama "Poor Things" is a lesson in embracing change and diversity
    ‘Now and Then’ is one final encore for The Beatles
    ‘Now and Then’: The last of The Beatles
    The last song from the iconic band may seem like a simple love ballad, but it’s also a fond farewell to their many fans

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India