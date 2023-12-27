Stripe’s Song of the Day: The Velvet Underground - After Hours

Instead of avant-garde instrumentation and alternative lyrics, it’s a lullaby that touches on small details of a late-night party.

Instead of ice-cold lead Lou Reed, the track’s vocals are by drummer Maureen Tucker. It’s a shockingly raw and unstudied performance. Far from a professionally produced song, it feels like someone humming out their anxieties in their bedroom. It is one of the few times her childlike, plaintive voice is featured on the band’s records, but Reed thought her take was ‘so innocent and pure’ that he couldn’t bear to malign it with his own voice.

It’s a whimsical delight, with the intimacy of the song and its bare guitar and bass instrumentation feeling like an afterparty jam session in someone’s basement. There’s something angelic and warm about it.

And yet, the song has a slight edge too. The lyrics are about a shy person stuck on the sidelines of a boisterous gathering, yearning to join in and find love. And there’s a morbid undertone to Mo singing,

“If you close the door, the night could last forever

Leave the sunshine out and say hello to never

If you close the door, I’d never have to see the day again.”

For those of us who’ve spent more than one New Year’s Eve stuck in a corner of a celebration, or having trouble getting to sleep, the wry words feel all too relatable. After all, not everyone has a great time when they go out dancing.

It’s a remarkably sharp song, almost experimental in its approach to subject matter and its spare musical accompaniment.

Huh, I guess it’s pretty emblematic of The Velvet Underground after all.