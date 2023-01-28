'The Witcher 3' is a modern gaming classic. Does its next-gen update make it worth a revisit?

VISUALS

At the time, The Witcher 3's vast open world and intriguing art design made it a graphical powerhouse, but it has been left behind by the latest consoles. The update brings enhanced visuals, upgraded textures, and significant improvements to models that take advantage of the power of the new hardware.

Community mods are still under consideration, but the game currently supports two different experiences with performance and quality modes on consoles. Performance mode offers 4K resolution and 60 fps framerate but turns off the ray-tracing. The quality mode ups the visual quality with ray-traced shadows and reflections, but the resolution and framerate are capped at 1440p and 30 fps. On a PC with sufficient power and hardware, both ray-tracing and 60 fps are available, and the game looks a treat.

With RTX on or off, from the war-torn countryside of Velen to the shores and snowy mountains of Skellige to the bustling free city of Novigrad and the royal palace of Vizima, the open world looks beautiful. Graphically, the update is a proper credit to the game.