For years I was told that buses aren't safe for women. Are they better now?

Then again, there’s a reason why conductors do this - to prevent possible mistreatment of women in crowded spaces. However, we can question this situation further - is it fair to overcrowd buses with men? Is it fair that the majority of the working population are men? Starting to ask these questions is like choosing to go down an endless rabbit hole.

I’ve also seen several cases where a bench is hammered down next to the driver for women passengers instead of reserving actual seats. Sometimes, women are even made to sit on a hastily covered-up extra tire. Yet barely any protests are made against these poor excuses for seating. And there’s the ever-persistent scourge of harassment.

However, it is also true that negative stories spread like wildfire. As a young woman who uses buses regularly, I’ve had exponentially more positive than negative interactions. Fellow passengers have made space so I could get off, passengers have given up their seats to women, and the elderly, bus conductors have pointed me to safer sitting spots, men have kept a respectful distance even when occupying seats next to women, and even some fatherly types who give life advice when the traffic gets jammed and the conversation starts to flow.

There is, of course, still a need to create public transportation that is more closely monitored. The ‘women-only bus’ programme will also help develop a sense of safety and security for most of the female population. However, it is also essential to raise awareness at police stations, bus helpers, and other helplines to facilitate women who have complaints and take action to address them. That is of utmost priority.

But things are changing. Though gender inequality is still a major concern in our society, much can still be done to make public transportation more accessible to women. And buses are the first and the most crucial step.

There is excitement around the new metro rail, but what Bangladesh’s fastest method of urban transportation has to offer is still up in the air. Separate carriages for women is, at least, a start. Nevertheless, change can never occur unless there is a solid foundation to build upon. Most bus passengers want to create a healthy environment for all who use the service as long as they are part of the ride.

I’m hopeful that sexism on buses will no longer be an issue, even if it takes a few decades. Our primary concern will be passenger safety.

Maybe, one of these days, “mohilaaa uthbe, bereeek” will no longer be a thing. It’ll just be “jatriii uthbeee, bereeek!”

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.