For years I was told that buses aren't safe for women. Are they better now?

Buses were always for the most hardened and courageous. At least, that’s what I thought. Travelling by bus had always seemed like a significant rite of passage to me. It was only when I started travelling alone did I realise there was so much more to the preconceived images of vulgar sexism that families generally promote to young women. There are always two sides to a coin.
“Mohilaaa uthbe, bereeek”
That’s when things are going well. Most times, that’s not the case.
For the people of our generation, what was our first impression of buses? A non-stop moving box of cramped metal and sweaty bodies. That is still an accurate view of most public transportation we generally face in Bangladesh. In a male-dominated world, it’s no surprise that our male-dominated nation has a system that advantages men. Sexism in buses is rarely a hot topic. Concerns buzz up and then fizzle out from time to time. The main issue remains unresolved, and a vital resource remains untapped.
I’ve always been wary of public transportation, and the reason is the same as any woman my age – ‘It’s not safe’. The idea had been planted in the minds of impressionable girls since early childhood. The regular news stories of harassment and rape on buses undoubtedly provide enough backing for it. So when I was forced to make my first trip on my own, the thought itself was overwhelming. Almost as daunting as racing aboard a bus myself for the first time. I kept chanting ‘left foot first’ in my head the entire time.
But why does this situation persist?
By government mandate, all buses must reserve nine seats for women, children and disabled persons. A bus, on average, has enough seating for about 36 to 52 people. The extra passengers who journey with a death grip on the handlebars are unaccounted for.
This is hardly feasible for the country’s growing population and puts female passengers at an unfair disadvantage. I’ve seen women barred from entry to a bus due to lack of seating, but the men next to them are allowed to jump on because they can stand during the trip. These stranded women have to wait uncertainly, hoping the next bus doesn’t offer them the same outcome.
Then again, there’s a reason why conductors do this - to prevent possible mistreatment of women in crowded spaces. However, we can question this situation further - is it fair to overcrowd buses with men? Is it fair that the majority of the working population are men? Starting to ask these questions is like choosing to go down an endless rabbit hole.
I’ve also seen several cases where a bench is hammered down next to the driver for women passengers instead of reserving actual seats. Sometimes, women are even made to sit on a hastily covered-up extra tire. Yet barely any protests are made against these poor excuses for seating. And there’s the ever-persistent scourge of harassment.
However, it is also true that negative stories spread like wildfire. As a young woman who uses buses regularly, I’ve had exponentially more positive than negative interactions. Fellow passengers have made space so I could get off, passengers have given up their seats to women, and the elderly, bus conductors have pointed me to safer sitting spots, men have kept a respectful distance even when occupying seats next to women, and even some fatherly types who give life advice when the traffic gets jammed and the conversation starts to flow.
There is, of course, still a need to create public transportation that is more closely monitored. The ‘women-only bus’ programme will also help develop a sense of safety and security for most of the female population. However, it is also essential to raise awareness at police stations, bus helpers, and other helplines to facilitate women who have complaints and take action to address them. That is of utmost priority.
But things are changing. Though gender inequality is still a major concern in our society, much can still be done to make public transportation more accessible to women. And buses are the first and the most crucial step.
There is excitement around the new metro rail, but what Bangladesh’s fastest method of urban transportation has to offer is still up in the air. Separate carriages for women is, at least, a start. Nevertheless, change can never occur unless there is a solid foundation to build upon. Most bus passengers want to create a healthy environment for all who use the service as long as they are part of the ride.
I’m hopeful that sexism on buses will no longer be an issue, even if it takes a few decades. Our primary concern will be passenger safety.
Maybe, one of these days, “mohilaaa uthbe, bereeek” will no longer be a thing. It’ll just be “jatriii uthbeee, bereeek!”
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.