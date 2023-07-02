The silent threat: Air pollution's impact on physical and mental health in Dhaka

High levels of air pollution can result in respiratory tract infections, depression, and various other health issues. The most vulnerable groups, as highlighted in a 2022 World Bank report on the health impacts of air pollution, include young children under the age of five, the elderly, and individuals with other comorbid conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or respiratory problems.

According to that same World Bank report, air pollution was the second largest cause of death and disability in Bangladesh in 2019, accounting for around 3.9 to 4.4 percent of the country's GDP.

While the impact of air pollution on physical health is commonly emphasised, its impact on mental health is often overlooked. Numerous studies have demonstrated a significant link between air pollution and mental health issues. Individuals exposed to polluted air experience changes in the brain regions responsible for emotions, making them more susceptible to problems like anxiety and depression compared to those breathing clean air.

Air pollution has also been associated with inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain, which can negatively affect cognitive abilities and even cause neurological damage. Additionally, air pollution is linked to a decreased attention span, and poorer memory, and learning skills, as well as an increased risk of developmental issues in children and adolescents.

Alarmingly, the World Bank warns that a 1 percent increase in exposure to PM2.5 above the World Health Organization's Air Quality Guidelines (AQG) is associated with a 20 percent higher risk of depression.