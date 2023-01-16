'Let's move on': Melbourne fans ready to make Djokovic feel welcome

Novak Djokovic made his way to Melbourne for the Australian Open unsure about the reception he would receive after being deported before last year's Grand Slam over his unvaccinated status, but forgiving fans said the nine-times champion was welcome again.

The 35-year-old was forced to return home to Serbia and miss last year's major for not taking his COVID-19 shots. He received a three-year travel ban for the country, which was waived in November and cleared the way for his return.

Djokovic's attempts to compete with a medical exemption last year enraged Australians who had endured tough lockdowns, with a January 2022 poll by the News Corp media group showing 83% of them favoured his deportation.

But 12 months on, fans at Melbourne Park said that they were willing to follow the lead of their Adelaide counterparts, who gave Djokovic a rousing reception throughout his title run in a warm-up tournament.