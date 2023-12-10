Inter thrash Udinese 4-0 to reclaim top spot

Inter Milan defeated lowly visitors Udinese with a dominant performance highlighted by a superb long-range effort from Lautaro Martinez to regain the Serie A top spot on Saturday.

Inter moved two points clear of second-placed Juventus, who have 36 after a 1-0 home win over champions Napoli on Friday.

"It is not easy to always play after Juventus knowing they won, but it was important to give a response," Martinez told Sky Sport Italia.

"It is certainly a great team, we work hard every day in training, you can see the influence of the coach (Simone Inzaghi) and we play with his ideas of football."

Inter took the lead with a penalty converted by Hakan Calhanoglu in the 36th minute after a foul by defender Nehuen Perez on Martinez which was reviewed by VAR.