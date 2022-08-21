Klopp says Liverpool should be awarded win if United game abandoned

"I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen, I think we should get the points," Klopp told reporters before the game.

"We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season."

The American Glazer family have been under fire from fans following United's dismal start to the season. They have lost their opening two games and failed to secure transfer targets.