Klopp seeks reaction from Liverpool players ahead of Arsenal meeting

Yet while they have won only one of their last eight games away from Anfield, the Merseyside club have an excellent record at home in the league this season with Leeds United the only team to beat them.

Klopp said they would try to build on that when they welcome Arsenal, the first visitors to Anfield since Liverpool dished out a 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United at the start of last month.

"This (Chelsea) game has gone and now we have another chance. We will give it a proper try and we will need Anfield," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"We're at home and we still have to show a reaction and an improvement."

Though Liverpool lost 3-2 away to Arsenal in their first meeting this season in October, they have won their last six home league clashes with the London club, scoring at least three goals on each occasion.