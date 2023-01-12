Djokovic faces Carballes Baena, Swiatek meets Niemeier at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title against Roberto Carballes Baena while top-ranked Iga Swiatek meets Jule Niemeier, following the draw for the year's first Grand Slam on Thursday.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal will look for his first win of 2023 when he takes on Briton Jack Draper in his opener, as the Spanish top seed looks to put an injury-hit 2022 and a shaky start to the new season behind him.

Nadal won last year's title in an epic final beating Daniil Medvedev and could be set for a rematch with the Russian in the last eight. Medvedev takes on Marcos Giron first.