Relentless Brentford rattle Liverpool with 3-1 victory

Liverpool could have taken the lead in the fifth minute when Nunez saw his shot cleared off the line by Ben Mee while Mbeumo was then denied down the other end by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Brentford took the lead with the help of some good fortune, Konate connecting with a corner with his knee and sending the ball trickling into his own net.

Wissa thought he had doubled Brentford's advantage when he bundled the ball into the net but the effort was ruled out as the forward had left the pitch.

There was yet more frustration for Brentford when they had a second goal disallowed after Mee deflected a Wissa shot into the net.

But just 13 seconds later, Wissa made it third time lucky by heading the ball past Alisson and over the line.

DRASTIC ACTION

Liverpool coach Klopp took drastic action at halftime, taking off Virgil van Dijk, Harvey Elliott and Konstantinos Tsimikas. The team improved in the second half and after Oxlade-Chamberlain had reduced the deficit they hemmed Brentford into their own half in search of an equaliser.

But Brentford hit them on the counter attack, Christian Norgaard launching a long diagonal ball towards Mbeumo, who outmuscled Konate before slotting into the net.

Klopp said that goal should have been ruled out for a foul but did not hold back from criticising his team.

"We conceded the first goal in a moment when we should already have been 2-0 up, with misses from Darwin and Kostas (Tsimikas) pretty much alone in front of the goal," said the Liverpool coach.