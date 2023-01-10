France keeper Lloris announces international retirement

France's World Cup-winning goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris, announced his retirement from international football at the age of 36 on Monday.

Lloris made a record 145 appearances for France from 2008-22, captaining the team 121 times, also a record.

He made his international debut in 2008, playing at the European Championship in 2012, 2016 and 2020 as well as the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments.

Lloris led France to victory in the 2018 World Cup before again leading them to the final this year in Qatar where they were beaten by Argentina.