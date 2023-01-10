    বাংলা

    France keeper Lloris announces international retirement

    He made a record 145 appearances for France from 2008-22, captaining the team 121 times

    Reutersbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Jan 2023, 07:52 PM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2023, 07:52 PM

    France's World Cup-winning goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris, announced his retirement from international football at the age of 36 on Monday. 

    Lloris made a record 145 appearances for France from 2008-22, captaining the team 121 times, also a record. 

    He made his international debut in 2008, playing at the European Championship in 2012, 2016 and 2020 as well as the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments. 

    Lloris led France to victory in the 2018 World Cup before again leading them to the final this year in Qatar where they were beaten by Argentina. 

    "There comes a time when you have to know how to hand over the reins. I have always said over and over again that the French team doesn't belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that's the case, me first," he told L'Equipe in an interview. 

    "I think that the team is ready to go on. There is also a goalkeeper who is ready (Mike Maignan). 

    "I prefer to go out at my peak than wait for a downturn. There is also a family choice, I feel the need to spend more time with my wife and children." 

    Lloris' former Tottenham Hotspur team mate Gareth Bale also announced his retirement from football on Monday.

    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 Wales' Gareth Bale on the pitch before the match
    Bale announces end of playing career
    The Welsh winger decides to end his football career, both at club and international level
    Portugal present new coach Roberto Martinez - Cidade do Futebol, Alges, Portugal - January 9, 2023 New Portugal coach Roberto Martinez during the presentation
    Martinez appointed Portugal coach
    He stepped down as Belgium coach following their World Cup group stage exit
    Ligue 1 - RC Lens v Paris St Germain - Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France - January 1, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action
    French football president apologises for ‘awkward remarks’ on Zidane
    Le Graet told RMC he didn’t ‘give a damn’ where the national icon goes after Deschamps’ contract was extended
    Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 3, 2023 New Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo during the press conference.
    Ronaldo could make Saudi debut in PSG friendly: Al Nassr coach
    The Portuguese superstar missed the first two missed the first two Al Nassr games after being suspended in England for knocking a phone out of a fan's hand

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher