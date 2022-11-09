England's James to miss World Cup with injury layoff

England's Reece James will miss the World Cup in Qatar starting next month after his Premier League club Chelsea said on Saturday that he will be sidelined for eight weeks due to a knee injury.

James, 22, sustained the injury late in the second half of Tuesday's 2-0 victory at AC Milan in the Champions League and was withdrawn after receiving medical treatment on the pitch.

"Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend," Chelsea said in a statement.