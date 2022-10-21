Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com

Hans Niemann, the teenage American grandmaster at the centre of an alleged cheating scandal, sued world champion Magnus Carlsen, online platform Chess.com and others for slander and libel on Thursday and is seeking at least $100 million in damages.

The lawsuit, filed at a US District Court in Missouri, also lists Carlsen's online chess platform Play Magnus, Chess.com executive Danny Rensch and American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura as defendants.

Niemann, 19, claimed that the defendants are "colluding to blacklist" him from the professional chess world and that he has been shunned by tournament organisers since five-time world champion Carlsen publicly accused him of cheating.