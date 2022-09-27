Italy beat Hungary to clinch spot in Nations League finals

Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday.

European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar, finished top on 11 points from six games, one point above second-placed Hungary who needed to avoid defeat to secure a place in their first Nations League semi-finals.

Raspadori took advantage of a mistake by the defence in the 27th minute to convert a rebound from the edge of the box.