Koulibaly raring to go at Chelsea after nervy John Terry call

New Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly was a bundle of nerves before calling John Terry to seek permission to take the number 26 shirt worn by the former club captain, the Senegal defender said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Serie A side Napoli last month and gained the respect of fans after he called Terry to ask if he could to take the number worn by him in his near two-decade-long career at the London club.

"It was a nervous call. I was waiting to sign my contract and it happened the day before. I wanted to know which number was free, but the manager (Thomas Tuchel) didn't tell me 26 was," Koulibaly told reporters.