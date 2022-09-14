Bayern beat Barcelona 2-0 to spoil Lewandowski's return to Munich

Bayern Munich scored twice in four minutes against the run of play, through Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane, to beat Barcelona 2-0 in their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.

It was an unhappy return to Munich for Barca striker Robert Lewandowski, the Bavarians' second-highest all-time scorer who left in the summer after eight years, with the Germans now top of their group on six points from two matches.

For Bayern the win could not have come at a better time, following three consecutive draws in the Bundesliga.