    বাংলা

    March double gives Brighton 3-0 win over lacklustre Liverpool

    The win lifts Brighton & Hove Albion above the Reds and up to seventh in the Premier League standings

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Jan 2023, 05:34 PM
    Updated : 14 Jan 2023, 05:34 PM

    Brighton & Hove Albion winger Solly March netted twice early in the second half and set up another goal in a 3-0 home win over a sluggish Liverpool on Saturday that lifts them above the Reds and up to seventh in the Premier League standings.

    After being denied a penalty late in the first half, March gave his side the lead in the 47th minute as Brighton won the ball high up the pitch and Kaoru Mitoma slid it into March's path for a simple finish.

    The 28-year-old added a brilliant second six minutes later, latching on to Evan Ferguson's pass and digging the ball out from under his feet to fire it home inside the far post.

    Making his first start since joining Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in December, Dutch forward Cody Gakpo was anonymous for much of the game as the visitors struggled to keep possession and create any decent chances.

    Marsh rounded off an excellent performance by teeing up substitute Danny Welbeck with a glancing header from a throw-in, and Welbeck lifted the ball over a defender before slotting it into the net for his first Premier League goal of the season.

    The win means Brighton rise to seventh in the table on 30 points, two ahead of Liverpool, who have struggled with form and injuries.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - January 14, 2023 Leicester City's Wout Faes looks dejected after Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson scores their second goal
    Forest beat Leicester, pull clear of relegation zone
    Leicester have now lost four league games in a row
    Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi attends the first working session of the G7 interior ministers meeting at Eberbach Abbey monastery near Wiesbaden, Germany November 17, 2022.
    Roma, Napoli fans banned for two months on away matches
    The minister also ordered a two month suspension of tickets sales for the same matches
    Serie A - Napoli v Juventus - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - January 13, 2023 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti
    Spalletti heaps praise on Juve rout hero Osimhen
    They move 10 points clear at the top of the standings after snapping Juventus's eight-match Serie A winning streak
    Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford celebrate after the match in their home Premier League tie against Manchester City at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain on Jan 14, 2023.
    United seal dramatic win over City
    The Red Devils come from behind with two goals in the space four second-half minutes to pull up clear in third

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher