Real Madrid open up six-point lead with 3-1 win over Sevilla

Valverde wrapped up the win two minutes later with an unstoppablestrike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Real lead the standings on 31 points, six ahead of second-placed Barcelona who host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Record six-times Europa League winners Sevilla have won only two matches in all competitions this season and are 14th on 10 points from 11 games, two above the relegation zone.

They sacked manager Julen Lopetegui after their worst start to a league season since being promoted back to the top flight in 2001 and hired Argentine Jorge Sampaoli for a second stint at the club.

But after going three games without a loss, the new manager bounce ended at the Santiago Bernabeu against a Real team who could have won by a bigger margin considering the amount of pressure and opportunities they had.

Missing striker Karim Benzema with muscle fatigue in his left leg, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti used Rodrygo up front and he connected well with Vinicius Jr and Valverde running the channels.

The electrifying Vinicius was once again hard to stop and masterminded most of Real's chances.

His high pressure worked well as he stole the ball from Gonzalo Montiel on the left touchline and passed to Modric who was open at the far post and tapped the ball home.