Arsenal climb to second with win over Forest

"(Arteta said at halftime) to keep trying and in the first half we did good," Jesus told TNT Sports. "We were there and controlled the game, but the best way to control them is to keep the ball in the third part of the pitch, we did well in the first half but we didn't score.

"Second half we scored so we controlled more of the game."

The Gunners doubled their lead in the 72nd minute when Gonzalo Montiel gave the ball away near the halfway line and Forest were caught on the break. Jesus played a ball to Saka who shot across the goal, and while Turner got a hand on the ball, it was not enough to keep it out.