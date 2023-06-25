    বাংলা

    Chelsea sign 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards

    At college level, Richards scored 31 goals and made nine assists playing for Kingston College

    Reuters
    Published : 25 June 2023, 09:54 AM
    Updated : 25 June 2023, 09:54 AM

    Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamaica international striker Dujuan Richards, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

    The 17-year-old, currently at the Kingston-based Phoenix All Stars Academy, made his senior international debut in March and won his third cap this month in a friendly against Qatar.

    At college level, Richards scored 31 goals and made nine assists playing for Kingston College.

    Richards was named in Jamaica's squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and they play their opening Group A match against the United States on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their second goal with Erling Braut Haaland REUTERS
    City begin Premier League title defence at Burnley
    Among the other opening fixtures, Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford, while Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Football - Championship Play-Off Final - Coventry City v Luton Town - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 27, 2023 Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet celebrates with the trophy after Luton Town won the Championship Play-Off Final
    Luton complete fairytale rise from fifth tier to PL
    Luton finished third in the Championship and qualified for the playoffs on the back of a 14-match unbeaten run
    Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2023. Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
    United back in Champions League with 4-1 rout of Chelsea
    Ten Hag's side are unbeaten in Premier League action at Old Trafford for 17 games
    Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 21, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Premier League
    City celebrate Premier League title with win over Chelsea
    Alvarez scored in the 12th minute for City, who were crowned champions for the third season in a row and fifth in six years

    Opinion

    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps