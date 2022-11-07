Rune outlasts Djokovic in Paris to claim first Masters title

Danish teenager Holger Rune fought back from a set down to beat hot favourite Novak Djokovic 3-6 6-3 7-5 and win his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday.

Rune, who beat four other top-10 players in Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the final, will now move into the top 10 when the new rankings are published on Monday.

"I'm not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I'm happy for you because I like your personality, you're a very dedicated guy who loves tennis," Djokovic said with a smile at the trophy presentation.