Man United must end relationship with Ronaldo, insists Neville

Cristiano Ronaldo's fractious second spell at Manchester United "has to end" as soon as possible, according to the club's former defender Gary Neville.

The Portuguese forward, who recently scored his 700th career goal, has been largely consigned to the bench under new manager Erik ten Hag this season.

He was left out of the squad for Saturday's draw at Chelsea in the Premier League after his petulant reaction to being an unused substitute in midweek against Tottenham Hotspur.

With United showing encouraging signs of progress under Ten Hag, Neville believes the Ronaldo situation must be resolved.