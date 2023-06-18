Brazil overwhelm Guinea 4-1 in anti-racism friendly

Brazil outclassed Guinea 4-1 in a friendly on Saturday as Joelinton, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Vinicius Jr scored for the five-times world champions who wore an all-black kit in the first half to promote an anti-racism campaign.

It was the first of two friendlies for Brazil against African nations in support of Real Madrid forward Vinicius, who was racially abused in a La Liga match at Valencia in May, the 10th time incidents involving him have been reported by La Liga to prosecutors this season.

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton, making his international debut, opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a close-range finish from a rebound.