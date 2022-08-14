Awoniyi delivers hammer blow as Forest beat West Ham

A first-half goal from Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to earn Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday, their first victory of the new Premier League season as the City Ground hosted top-flight soccer for the first time since 1999.

Awoniyi scored Forest's first Premier League goal in 23 years in first half stoppage time and it proved to be the difference as both teams had goals disallowed by VAR and West Ham captain Declan Rice had a second-half penalty saved.

"I'm really happy about it because it took me a long journey to get back to the Premier League and I'm very, very proud of myself," said Awoniyi, who was at Liverpool from 2015-21 but did not make a competitive appearance and was loaned out several times.

"It was a dream for me to score and for the team to win... I believe we will have a great season."