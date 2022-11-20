Me and the coach's daughter? No pressure, says Spain's Torres

Spain winger Ferran Torres faces big challenges at the World Cup in Qatar but his relationship with the daughter of national team coach Luis Enrique is not one of them, according to the Barcelona player.

"Not at all," Torres told a news conference on Sunday when asked whether he felt pressure because of the relationship.

"I think the coach and I, we know how to differentiate between when it's family and when we are manager and player. I think we have to get on with it in a natural way, just that and we're getting along fine."

Torres, 22, went public about his relationship with Sira Martinez, a Spanish show-jumper who is also 22, this year.