'El Clasico' against Real a chance for Barca to bounce back, says Xavi

The "El Clasico" tie away at Real Madrid on Sunday is an opportunity for Barcelona to regain some confidence, manager Xavi Hernandez said on Saturday, after his side's dreadful run of results in the Champions League.

Barca have won seven consecutive LaLiga matches and sit top of the table on 22 points, ahead of domestic and European champions Real on goal difference.

In the Champions League, however, they have won only one of their four games and face elimination from Europe's elite competition at the group stage for the second straight season.

"I'm always an optimist and I see this game as a great opportunity for us. We are the (LaLiga) leaders and we want to continue to be as of Sunday", Xavi told a news conference.