League leaders Arsenal cruise to 3-0 win over Fulham

Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday and carved out a small slice of history in the process.

Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half as the Gunners became the first team ever to win five consecutive away London derbies without conceding a goal in the English Football League.

Arsenal began the day with second-placed Manchester City hot on their heels after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday pulled the reigning champions within two points.

With 11 games remaining, Mikel Arteta's side can stretch the gap to eight points with a home win against Crystal Palace next Sunday before City's next appointment in the Premier League.

"How does that sound? It's 11 finals for us, we take it game by game," said Leandro Trossard, who had a trio of assists as Arsenal took advantage of Fulham's porous defence at Craven Cottage.

"It's about keeping clean sheets as well. Today we did a great game; to keep it zero, you only need to score one. It was three, we're really happy with that."

Marco Silva's Fulham, who had lost only once in their previous seven home games in all competitions, are eighth in the league.

Gabriel, who also netted his debut goal against Fulham in 2020, put Arsenal on the scoreboard in the 21st minute with a header from inside a crowded six-yard box off Trossard's corner kick.