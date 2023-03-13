Ten-man Man United held by Southampton after Casemiro sent off

Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier League on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by the expulsion of midfielder Casemiro.

The influential Brazilian was sent off in the 34th minute for a high boot against Carlos Alcaraz, breathing confidence into the struggling visitors and making for an open game with good chances at both ends.

Captain Bruno Fernandes came closest for United with a low shot which hit the post, while usually lethal striker Marcus Rashford saw a shot well saved in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Southampton missed a string of chances, with Theo Walcott seeing a point-blank header and then a chipped shot both brilliantly saved by David de Gea, while Kyle Walker-Peters hit the post and James Ward-Prowse saw a free kick go close.