Ketema breaks world record for fastest marathon debut in Dubai

The UK's 10 warmest years have all occurred in the 21st century and more temperature records are set to be broken in coming years, the weather forecaster said
Ethiopian runner Tigist Ketema broke the world record for fastest marathon debut in Dubai on Sunday, shaving more than a minute off the course record.
Clocking a time of 2:16:07, the 25-year-old became the eighth fastest woman in marathon history as she took gold, breaking the Dubai course record by 61 seconds.
A former African Under-20 Championships gold medallist in the 800 metres, Ketema established herself as a long distance running prospect by winning the Great Ethiopian Run 10 km race in 2022.
Ethiopia swept the women's podium in Dubai as Ruti Aga (2:18:09) and Dera Dida (2:19:29) finished second and third.