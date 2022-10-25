    বাংলা

    Barcelona out to prove they are better than Bayern, says Xavi

    The German giants scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to secure the win at Allianz Arena

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Oct 2022, 02:31 PM
    Updated : 25 Oct 2022, 02:31 PM

    Barcelona will be eager to show everyone that they are better than rivals Bayern Munich when the two teams face off in the Champions League on Wednesday, manager Xavi Hernandez said.

    Barcelona were beaten 2-0 by Bayern in last month's Group C fixture, a result that Xavi said was not a true reflection of the team's talent.

    But having won only one of their four matches in Europe this season, Xavi wants his team to show their true worth at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

    "We have to show ourselves that even if we are knocked out (of the Champions League) we are a good team and we can compete against the best teams out there," Xavi told a news conference on Tuesday.

    "That game in Munich was a disgrace because we deserved much more. That was an accident because we lacked the final touch.

    Even though Barcelona had more possession than Bayern and outshot them 18-13, the German side scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to secure the win.

    Barca's indifferent form in the competition has left them in danger of being eliminated early in the competition as they are third in the standings with four points, eight points behind leaders Bayern and three behind second-placed Inter Milan with two group matches remaining.

    Inter host bottom-placed Viktoria Plzen, who have yet to score a point, in the other group fixture on Wednesday.

    If the Italians win, they would qualify for the last 16 and knock out Barca thanks to a better head-to-head record. Bayern have already secured their place in the next round.

    "Regardless of what happens in Milan, we have to win. We have to play as if only our game matters, to show that we are better than Bayern," said Xavi.

    "I don't like to talk about miracles... we have a small hope. Though we are in a very uncomfortable situation.

    "The numbers are all against us. But ... unexpected things can happen."

    Barcelona, who also exited the tournament following the group stage last season, suffered another setback when they were handed a 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in this month's El Clasico.

    Xavi said that he and his players will watch the Inter game together in the changing room, but refused to send a message to the Viktoria Plzen players ahead of the match.

    "I already have too much in hand to start playing the coach of other teams," Xavi laughed.

    "We have not been at the level that we wanted in some games. I have the feeling that we (at times we) had it in our hands and now it is not up to us. So we are facing this situation only because of our own mistakes."

    Champions League
    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 1 - Australia v West Indies - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 6, 2021 Australia's Adam Zampa REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
    Zampa misses Sri Lanka match
    Cricket Australia confirms that Zampa has been experiencing mild symptoms
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 New Zealand's Trent Boult appeals
    NZ focus on Afghanistan after Australia stunner
    The Black Caps can cement their place at the top of Group 1 in the Super 12's with a big win over the Afghans in Melbourne on Wednesday
    T20 Series - England v South Africa - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - July 31, 2022 England's Jason Roy walks after losing his wicket off the bowling of South Africa's Anrich Nortje Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
    Roy back in England squad for Australia tour
    He was an integral part of the England side who won the 2019 ODI World Cup on home soil
    Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan Oct 13, 2022.
    Qatar faced unprecedented criticism over hosting World Cup: emir
    The first Middle Eastern country to host the World Cup has come under intense international criticism for its treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher