Barcelona out to prove they are better than Bayern, says Xavi

"That game in Munich was a disgrace because we deserved much more. That was an accident because we lacked the final touch.

Even though Barcelona had more possession than Bayern and outshot them 18-13, the German side scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to secure the win.

Barca's indifferent form in the competition has left them in danger of being eliminated early in the competition as they are third in the standings with four points, eight points behind leaders Bayern and three behind second-placed Inter Milan with two group matches remaining.

Inter host bottom-placed Viktoria Plzen, who have yet to score a point, in the other group fixture on Wednesday.

If the Italians win, they would qualify for the last 16 and knock out Barca thanks to a better head-to-head record. Bayern have already secured their place in the next round.

"Regardless of what happens in Milan, we have to win. We have to play as if only our game matters, to show that we are better than Bayern," said Xavi.

"I don't like to talk about miracles... we have a small hope. Though we are in a very uncomfortable situation.