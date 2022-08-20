    বাংলা

    Manchester United reach deal to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid

    Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said Casemiro wanted to leave Real to face a "new challenge"

    Reutersbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 August 2022, 08:52 PM
    Updated : 19 August 2022, 08:52 PM

    Manchester United have reached an agreement with LaLiga champions Real Madrid for the transfer of defensive midfielder Casemiro, the Premier League club said on Friday.

    United said that the transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, British visa requirements and a medical.

    Reuters understands that the 30-year-old is to sign a four- to five-year deal at United with wages of around 16 million euros ($16.1 million) per year.

    British media said United had closed on a deal worth up to 70 million euros for Casemiro, who has 63 caps for Brazil.

    Earlier, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said Casemiro wanted to leave Real to face a "new challenge".

    "We understand his feeling, I do not think there is a way back," Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday.

    "Real Madrid loses a player that has linked really well with the other midfielders with more quality, (Luka) Modric and (Toni) Kroos. He is important and has been key to Madrid's success," Ancelotti said.

    Casemiro's addition will boost United's options in midfield, with Ten Hag currently having only Fred and Scott McTominay as the regular players in that department.

    United are bottom of the Premier League after losing both their opening games. They host rivals Liverpool on Monday night.

    LaLiga and European champions Real signed France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in June from AS Monaco, with the 22-year-old believed to be a replacement for Casemiro.

    After joining the Spanish giants in 2013 from Sao Paulo, Casemiro won five Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Club World Cups among other honours.

    RELATED STORIES
    Liverpool's Klopp says wounded Man Utd will not be easy to play
    Wounded Man Utd will not be easy to play: Klopp
    Manager Erik ten Hag faces a daunting task to get his side firing against a Liverpool team that thrashed United 5-0 and 4-0 last season
    Deep pockets needed to persuade Glazers to sell United
    Deep pockets needed to persuade Glazers to sell United
    So far, there has been no indication from the publicity-shy Glazers that the club is up for sale
    VAR official Dean admits error over hair-tug on Cucurella
    VAR official admits error over hair-tug on Cucurella
    The foul was not given by on-field referee Anthony Taylor and Spurs profited as they scored a last-gasp equaliser to earn a point from a 2-2 draw
    Fiery Stokes revives England but S Africa build good lead
    Stokes revives England but S Africa build
    South Africa slipped from 160-2 to 210-6 after a fiery spell from the skipper

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher