    বাংলা

    FIFA to set up new performance analysis service for World Cup

    FIFA said every match will have its own unique set of in-match and post-match enhanced football intelligence visuals presented as augmented reality and traditional graphics

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Nov 2022, 07:44 AM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2022, 07:44 AM

    FIFA will share in-depth match data, graphics and video from every World Cup match in Qatar with all participating teams as well as supporters and media through a new performance analysis service announced on Friday.

    The service, led by FIFA's chief of global football development Arsene Wenger and developed by the world governing body's High Performance team, will offer insight on 11 metrics including expected goals, possession control and phases of play.

    "Every match will have its own unique set of in-match and post-match enhanced football intelligence visuals presented as augmented reality and traditional graphics," FIFA said.

    "These new statistics break down each area of the game into fine detail and provide operational definitions and multiple video examples to clearly define each action."

    FIFA has also set up a specialist coaching website to provide detailed video explanations on each metric.

    Former Arsenal manager Wenger said making the data readily available aimed to help "everyone to better understand the game.

    "Enhanced football intelligence will be our blueprint for how we analyse football in the future," he added.

    "We would like to share our vision of using football data analytics combined with technical expert interpretation to create a new football intelligence.

    "My team will continue to provide new and insightful football analysis content to help share new understanding of the game combined with performance data, video examples and technical explanations."

    The World Cup kicks off on Nov 20.

    RELATED STORIES
    England's Mark Wood before the start of play in a Test match in September.
    Wood struggling to be fit for Pakistan final
    Wood, who is nursing a right hip problem, missed England's brilliant 10-wicket victory over India along with injured batsman Malan
    Injured Dybala named in Argentina's 26-man World Cup squad
    Dybala named in Argentina's 26-man WC squad
    Messi will be playing in his fifth World Cup and will be accompanied by fellow veterans Di Maria and Otamendi
    Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter talks to the media as he arrives before a commemoration service for the former coach of the Swiss national football team Koebi Kuhn at the Grossmuenster church in Zurich, Switzerland, Dec 13, 2019.
    Iran should be barred from World Cup: Blatter
    The former FIFA president makes the remarks amid widespread protests in the Islamic Republic sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - Oct 12, 2022 An image of Brazil's Neymar is seen on a building
    Brazil to clinch sixth WC in Qatar: market analysts
    Almost half of respondents expected Brazil to win while 30% market analysts were evenly split between France and Argentina

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher