FIFA to set up new performance analysis service for World Cup

FIFA will share in-depth match data, graphics and video from every World Cup match in Qatar with all participating teams as well as supporters and media through a new performance analysis service announced on Friday.

The service, led by FIFA's chief of global football development Arsene Wenger and developed by the world governing body's High Performance team, will offer insight on 11 metrics including expected goals, possession control and phases of play.

"Every match will have its own unique set of in-match and post-match enhanced football intelligence visuals presented as augmented reality and traditional graphics," FIFA said.