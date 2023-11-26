Man Utd boss Ten Hag says season schedule tests players' limits

Manchester United's rising tally of injuries this season and the Premier League club's busy run of fixtures ahead have left manager Erik ten Hag lamenting that the top-level football schedule has gone beyond what players can handle.

Denmark duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund added to United's injury problems over the international break, with Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro already among long-term absentees.

The record 20-time top-flight champions sit eighth after picking up 21 points from 12 matches, for their worst start to a season since 1962.

Under the new format from the 2024-25 season, the Champions League group stage will expand to 36 teams from 32, playing in a single-league format. Each team will play a minimum of 10 games, instead of the current six, against 10 different opponents.