    Messi makes dream start in quest for World Cup

    The 35-year-old team leader, besides scoring a goal from penalty, also nearly scored with a shot from inside the box in the opening minutes

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Nov 2022, 11:06 AM
    Updated : 22 Nov 2022, 11:06 AM

    Argentina's captain and top scorer Lionel Messi began his fifth World Cup in style on Tuesday with a 10th minute penalty against Saudi Arabia as he embarked on his final quest for the only major trophy that has eluded him.

    Messi, 35, who also nearly scored with a shot from inside the box in the opening minutes at the Lusail Stadium, celebrated joyfully after sending Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais the wrong way with his coolly-dispatched penalty.

