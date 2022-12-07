Spain in mourning, local Moroccans rejoice at World Cup surprise

Some fans were philosophical about the defeat, which came after Spain had dominated possession but failed to crack the tight Moroccan defence.

"They have not disappointed me, because they have played very well, but I'm a bit sad. Against Morocco, a team that is not very strong, we could have won...they have played defending all the time," said Rafael Gomez, 27, who was watching the match in a Barcelona bar wrapped in a Spanish flag.

But it was a very different night for Spain's Moroccan population - the largest foreign community making up 16% of all foreign residents according to official data.

In Barcelona, Morocco fans packed into the central Raval neighbourhood to celebrate, lighting flares and singing.

"We needed to win so that Moroccans have confidence in themselves in Spain," Anass, a 22-year-old Moroccan cook said in downtown Barcelona. "And we hope to go to the final!"

People took to the streets in Melilla, Spain's north African enclave that borders Morocco, cheering, dancing and honking their horns in celebration, national broadcaster TVE showed.

Spain's police force had deployed extra officers in case of post-match disturbances but most celebrations were peaceful.

Spain retained the enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta, which were previously colonial territories, after Morocco gained independence in 1956.